Police arrests female pastor, five others for alleged child trafficking in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom State Police command on Saturday confirmed the arrest of a child theft and trafficking syndicate in Oron local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, Mr. Fredrick Nnudam, who disclosed this in a statement in Uyo, said the suspects included a 39-year-old pastor with the Land of Testimony Ministry, Mrs. Mmayen Etim Odiuotip.

Also arrested were Esther Effanga Esin, Rose Bassey Ekpenyong, Ubong Stephen Akpan, Samuel William Idobo, and Eno Peter.

He said the suspects were arrested following credible intelligence by the police.

Nnudam said: “The unwavering efforts of the command towards decimation of child theft/trafficking paid off with the arrest of the notorious members of child theft and trafficking syndicate.

“The suspects were arrested following a credible intelligence that sometime in June 2020, the kingpin of the syndicate, one Rose Bassey Ekpenyong conspired with the aforementioned suspects and sold a stolen baby girl in 2018 to one Pastor (Mrs.) Mmayen Etim Odiuotip who is the Founder of Land of Testimony ministry, Marina Road, Oron.

“The said pastor who was swiftly arrested confessed to the offence and opened a can of worms that the baby was bought for her sister, one Esther Effanga Esin.

“Consequently, the operatives swung into action and apprehended her while the baby was rescued.

“To this end, the command calls on members of the public to give useful information that will help in the apprehension of other perpetrators of child theft/trafficking in the state.”

