Nigerian govt issues stern warning to MDAs, as work begins on 2022 budget | Ripples Nigeria

The federal government has warned accounting officers in charge of preparing personnel budgets in ministries, departments, and agencies to avoid shady practices or face sanctions.

Mrs. Zainab Ahmed, Minister of Finance, issued this warning in the “2022 Personnel Cost Budget Call Circular,” referenced as “BD/2000/EXP/S.651” and dated May 14, 2021.

The circular, which includes several mandated instructions, emphasized the importance of ministries not having names that are not in the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Part of the circular reads, “please note that no personnel cost provision will be made in the 2022 budget for any servicing employee of the Federal government who is not captured in the IPPIS, except by due authorization.

“MDAs should note that payment of salaries and allowances are for legitimate staff only. Any unauthorized payment from the Personnel Cost will attract appropriate sanctions.”

Therefore “inclusion of staff of outsourced service providers will henceforth be regarded as willful fraudulent action, and shall accordingly be reported to relevant authorities.”

The MDAs were also directed to use only the salaries and allowances structure approved by the Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission as applicable to their various organizations and were asked to validate such payrolls

They were also told that Non-Regular allowances in the payroll should only be provided for employees who are clearly entitled, under their terms of service and circulars issued by the NSIWC.

“MDAs are required top crosscheck the appropriateness of grade-level/step of all staff on the payroll, including provision for annual increments,” the minister directed.

She said that MDAS should not make provisions for the 2022 promotions of their since such promotions could not be predicted with certainty, but should reflect all promotions already approved and in effect. She said that provisions for 2022 promotions would be made under the Public Service Wage Adjustments and the Service-Wide Votes.

“All promotions and salaries arrears are to be referred to the Standing Committee Chaired by the D_G Budget, for review and payment through the IPPIS, she said.

