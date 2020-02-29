Nigerian govt to reopen Kara Bridge March 1

The Federal Government said on Saturday Berger/Kara Bridge section of the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway would be opened to motorists on March 1.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos, Mr. Adedamola Kuti, told journalists that construction work had been completed on that portion of the road.

He said the Magboro-Punch axis would be opened on March 7 while the construction zone around Mowe would be opened in April.

READ ALSO: NAF kills several Boko Haram fighters in Sambisa forest

According to him, about 31 kilometers out of the 43 kilometers stretch from the Old Toll Gate to Sagamu Interchange would have been completed by end of April.

Join the conversation

Opinions