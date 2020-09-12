Nigerian govt to spend $2.3bn on 7,000mw power generation

The Nigerian government said it planned to commit around $2.3 billion to raising the nation’s power generation capacity to 7,000 megawatts (mw) in the first phase of the Presidential Power Initiative project.

Goddy Agba, the Minister of State for Power, made the declaration at the Nigerian Energy Forum 2020 webinar, which held in Lagos on Thursday with the theme, ‘Energy Solution for Sustainable Recovery.’

Governments interventions would come in phases, Mr Agba said, with the near term objective being to ramp up transmission capacity from the current level to 7,000mw.

“The PPI is structured into various three phases, aimed at increasing power delivered to Nigerians to 7GW in first phase, 11GW in the second phase and 25GW in third phase.” Agba said during the Nigerian Energy Forum (NEF 2020) Webinar in Lagos, tagged: Energy Solution for Sustainable Recovery.

“The project is to be executed at the cost of $2.3billion forms the phase 1 of the PPI and is funded by a loan from a consortium of German Banks for 85 per cent of the contract sum; while 15 per cent counterpart funding is provided by the federal government.

“A Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) called FGN Powerco is in the process of being set-up following Mr President’s approval. The SPV will warehouse the project’s contingent liability for accountability.

“We have also constituted the Nigerian Project Management Office (PMO) with the sole responsibility of providing project management of the project on behalf of the government,” he said.

The minister added that government was carrying out the Transmission Enhancement Programme with key development partners to boost operations in the industry.

“The World Bank, African Development Bank (AfDB), JICA have raised $1.6 billion for Transmission Rehabilitation and Expansion Programme (TREP), which is ongoing now with major projects as follows:

“The Alaoji-Onitsha, Delta Power Station-Benin and Kaduna-Kano at $410 million and $29 million is intended to build a 330kV Double Circuit 62KM line between Birnin Kebbi and Kamba.

“The Lagos/Ogun Transmission Infrastructure Project (JICA) with $200 million, Abuja Transmission Ring Scheme (AFD)-$170 million and Northern Corridor Transmission Project (AFD & EU) with $274million,” Agba said.

