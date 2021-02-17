Nigerian govt’s capacity to rescue abducted Kagara students not in doubt - APC | Ripples Nigeria

The All Progressives Congress (APC) said on Wednesday the Federal Government’s capacity to end criminals’ attacks on soft targets was not in doubt.

The Chairman of the APC National Caretaker Committee, John Akpanudoedehe, disclosed this in a statement Abuja.

He was reacting to the abduction of 27 students and three staff at the Government Science Secondary School in Kagara, Rafin local government area of Niger State.

He assured that President Muhammadu Buhari was focused on the quick and safe return of the students.

He also criticised the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for claiming the government lacked the political will to end banditry in the country.

The APC chieftain said: “If anyone is in doubt that the PDP shouldn’t be taken seriously on any issue in the country, here lies a stark reminder.

“To this end, we cannot join issues with the PDP, but rather focus on ongoing efforts to ensure the quick and safe release of the abducted school children and other citizens.”

He said the efforts to ensure the release of the students were being coordinated by the service chiefs, adding that President Buhari had already deployed national security assets to Niger State to achieve this.

