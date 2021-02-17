BREAKING: Gunmen abduct students and staff of Govt Science School, Kagara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have reportedly raided the Government Science College (GSC) Kagara, Niger State, abducting scores of students in the process.

According to reports, the suspected bandits stormed the school premises that has close to 1,000 students on Tuesday night in military uniform, overpowering the security guard on duty, before taking away some of the students.

Reports, which say some of the students escaped after the raid, has it that a headcount is being conducted at the school to ascertain the actual number of missing students.

A move to track down the bandits is said to have commenced, with aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) said to be hovering to track the location of the students.

The abduction of the students is coming few days after about 18 travellers were attacked and abducted in the state, with reports that the Niger State Government has secured the release of 10 of the abducted travellers.

