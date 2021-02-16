Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Abuja

Police on Tuesday killed two suspected armed robbers at Gwarimpa area of Abuja.

The deceased were members of a four-man gang that tried to rob people of their belongings at 7th Avenue, Gwarimpa, on Tuesday morning.

The Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement, said computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered from the armed robbers.

She said: “Two members of the armed robbery gang met their death after attempting to escape with the stolen items while the others fled.

“Fortunately, all the stolen items including computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered by police operatives from Gwarimpa.”

