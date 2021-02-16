Metro
Blast kills seven girls in Zamfara
At least seven young girls were on Monday killed in a bomb explosion at Magamin Diddi village, Maradun local government area of Zamfara State.
The victims were among the nine girls who went to the nearby bush in the area to fetch firewood.
The remaining two girls escaped with serious injuries.
The state’s Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Alhaji Abubakar Dauran, who disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, said the victims went to the bush in search of firewood when they picked an explosive device and began playing with it.
According to him, the object exploded immediately.
Dauran said six of the girls died instantly while the seventh died in the hospital.
He said: “Six of the girls died instantly while others who sustained various degrees of injuries were immediately rushed to a hospital in Gusau, the state capital for medical attention.”
“Another girl also died in the hospital and this brought the number of girls killed in the incdent to seven.”
Metro
Police kills two suspected armed robbers in Abuja
Police on Tuesday killed two suspected armed robbers at Gwarimpa area of Abuja.
The deceased were members of a four-man gang that tried to rob people of their belongings at 7th Avenue, Gwarimpa, on Tuesday morning.
The Spokesperson of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command, Mariam Yusuf, who disclosed this in a statement, said computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered from the armed robbers.
She said: “Two members of the armed robbery gang met their death after attempting to escape with the stolen items while the others fled.
“Fortunately, all the stolen items including computer gadgets, mobile phones and a huge sum of money were recovered by police operatives from Gwarimpa.”
Metro
EFCC arrests 20 suspected internet scammers in Imo
Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that it arrested 20 suspected internet fraudsters in Owerri, Imo State.
Wilson Uwujaren, Head of Media and Publicity, EFCC made this known in a statement in Port Harcourt on Monday adding that the suspect will be charged to court.
The spokesman said the agency also recovered from the suspects some documents, including 13 letters of Power of Attorney; five architectural documents, and a folder containing other documents.
“The arrest was carried out by operatives of EFCC Port Harcourt zonal office on Feb. 12 at New Owerri, Emenike Estate, Noble Abode, Owerri, all in Imo State.
“Items recovered from the suspects are 40 mobile phones, 17 laptops of different brands and six vehicles.
“The vehicles include one blue Toyota Corolla car; one black Acura ZX car; one ash-coloured Lexus GX 460 Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV).
“Others are one green Venza car, one black Mercedes Benz and one ash Lexus 330 SUV,” he said.
Metro
Female undergraduate shot dead in Benue
A female undergraduate of Benue State university, Makurdi, identified as Jessica Agee was on Monday evening shot dead by unknown gunmen.
The deceased was reportedly shot in her hostel at Gyado villa.
One Phillips Guda who said the deceased was his cousin broke the news via his Facebook on Tuesday morning.
“My little cousin Jessica Agee was shot dead last night at her student house at Gyado villa Makurdi, Benue State.
“May her soul find peace in the bosom of the Lord Almighty in Heaven and may God grant us the fortitude to bear the lost. May our Lord Almighty in Heaven also bring the perpetrators to book through Christ our Lord Jesus I pray. Rest in Peace My Sister,” he said.
