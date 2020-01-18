Nigerian lady trafficked to Lebanon arrives Abuja, handed over to NAPTIP

Omolola Ajayi, the 23-year-old Nigerian woman recently suspected to have been trafficked to Lebanon has arrived in Abuja and handed over to National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Friday.

Ajayi had cried out for help in a video which went viral, claiming that she was sold into slavery in Lebanon.

The video was seen on many social media platforms where she was pleading for help, a situation that triggered Federal Government into action for her rescue.

The Director of NAPTIP’s Public Enlightenment, Mr Orakwe Arinze, who received the victim, said that her rehabilitation would commence immediately.

Arinze said “now that the victim had been received, profiling of her details would commence, followed by rehabilitation.”

He urged Nigerians planning any illegal journey to be weary of the kind of promises they received from people abroad.

He said “the streets of Europe and Asia are not painted with gold, there is a thin line to every promise, we must be very careful.”

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ajayi was earlier received by officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service, along with NAPTIP officers at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja. (NAN)

