Nigerian Military releases identities of 11 soldiers, officer killed in Benue (Photos) | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian military has released the photographs of the 11 soldiers and an officer, killed by suspected bandits in the Bonta community of Konshisha Local Government Area in Benue State.

The bodies of the dead soldiers arrived at the military cemetery located at Wurukum in Makurdi, the state capital, on Monday for burial.

Each soldier was pictured, with name, date of birth, date of death and religion, detailed beneath a head shot.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that about 11 soldiers and an officer were allegedly killed by suspected bandits when they went on a peacekeeping mission over land dispute, between the Bonta community in Konshisha and Ukpute-Ainu community in Okay LGA.

