Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky, shows solidarity with embattled socialite, Mompha

Controversial Nigerian transvestite, Bobrisky real name Idris Okuneye has stated in an Instagram post that he stands with his former friend and embattled socialite Mompha following his recent case with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC).

It would be recalled that the Instagram influencer and socialite, Mompha, real name Ismaila Mustapha was arraigned in court on January 12, 2022, after being re-arrested for cyber fraud and money laundering.

Ripples Nigeria reported on Tuesday, January 18 that the embattled socialite was granted bail of N200 million.

Reacting to the controversy around his former friend, Bobrisky in an Instagram post empathized with Mompha. He stated that he was prepared to stand with the socialite regardless of the onerous situations that he finds himself.

Sharing a photo of Mompha on his Instagram page, Bobrisky wrote:

Read also: Bobrisky apologizes to Oba of Benin after seeking his ‘hand in marriage’

“Like I have always said and I will continue to say it,I have known you to be a strong Mompha not a weak man.

It hurts to see people hailing you on ur page are still the same people commenting trash on blog about you.

Human beings are the first people we should run away from before anything… I stand and re stand with you.

Everything will be over soon because I know you can handle dis, it’s just a little distraction”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now