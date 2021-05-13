Nigerians must make sacrifices for country to progress —NLC president, Wabba | Ripples Nigeria

News
Nigerians must make sacrifices for country to progress —NLC president, Wabba
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has stated that Nigerians must be prepared to make sacrifices for the country’s progress.
This was contained in a statement issued by the NLC President, Ayuba Wabba on Wednesday to mark Eid-el-Fitr.
According to him, the action of citizens should be with every sense of love and patriotism.
Wabba noted that the Muslim celebration is coming at a time the country was faced with challenges that have grave consequences for Nigerian workers.
“Eid-el-Fitr speaks of love and sacrifice. We must be prepared to make the needed sacrifice for the country,” he said.
”We must hear something, see something, say something, and do something with every sense of love and patriotism to reclaim our dear motherland from the cataclysmic periphery that the enemies of Nigeria want us to fall headlong into.
Read also: Wabba’s Monday protest directive unlawful, Ngige tells workers
“At the recent 2nd NLC National Summit on Peace and Security, Nigerians from all walks of life and professional calling were unanimous in their assessment of the security crisis in Nigeria.
”They said that something drastic must be done to stem this evil tide before it consumes all of us.”
He commended security agencies for their sacrifices, courage, and commitment in the fight against terrorism and other forms of violent crimes.
He also congratulated Muslims on the Eid-al-Fitr celebration and urged them to use the period to pray for Nigeria.
“Once again, we extend our best wishes for a fulfilling Eid-Al-Fitr to the Muslim Ummah, Nigerian workers, and the good people of Nigeria,” Wabba said.
By Mayowa Oladeji…
