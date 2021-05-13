10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 13, 2021 | Ripples Nigeria

News
10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers, Thursday morning, May 13, 2021
These 10 top stories from Nigerian newspapers will interest you.
1. Nigerian Army arrests alleged ESN’s second-in-command, Awurum Eze
The Nigerian Army has arrested the alleged Second-in-Command of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), identified as Awurum Eze. Read more
2. £4.2m Loot: Malami writes Urhobo union to beg Ibori to withdraw suit against UK
The Federal Government of Nigeria has written to the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) to beg former Delta State Governor, Chief James Ibori to withdraw his suit against the United Kingdom on the planned repatriation of about £4.2 million linked to him. Read more
3. PANDEF lauds Southern Govs’ resolutions on open grazing, federal character, others
The Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) has lauded the resolutions made by the governors of Southern part of Nigeria following a meeting in Delta State on Tuesday. Read more
4. Gov Uzodinma dissolves cabinet
Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State has dissolved the state executive council, comprising of his cabinet members. Read more
5. Collapsed national grid almost fully restored —Transmission Company
The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says the national grid which collapsed earlier on Wednesday, is already being recovered as most parts of the country now have power restored. Read more
6. Nigeria records worst remittance flow in Africa, as cryptocurrency threatens CBN, black market
Out of seven countries surveyed, Nigeria recorded the highest dip in remittance flow in 2020, a new report by Agusto has shown. Read more
7. NMA decries Nigerian govt’s ‘over-dependence’ on other countries for vaccines
The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has appealed to the Federal Government to spare no efforts at revamping Local Vaccines Production (LVP) in Nigeria. Read more
8. Ogun gas explosion claims three lives
A gas explosion incident has claimed the lives of three Nigerians in Ogun State. Read more
9. Troops kill nine Boko Haram insurgents in Maiduguri attack
The Nigerian Army has released a statement claiming that troops of the ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ killed nine Boko Haram insurgents who attempted to carry out terror attacks in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, on Tuesday night. Read more
10. Nigerian muslims protest Israeli raids on Palestine
Scores of Nigerian Muslims have been pouring into the streets in the northern parts of the country to protest the bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Palestine by Israeli soldiers. Read more
