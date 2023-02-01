Nigeria’s capital market closes with N142.1bn gain despite sell-off in Guinness, Ardova

The Nigerian stock market closed on a positive note on Wednesday, with the equity capitalization appreciating closing at N29.13 trillion.

The figure was 0.50 percent or N142.16 billion higher than the N28.99 trillion posted by the bourse on Tuesday.

Similarly, the All-Share Index rose by 261.01 basis points to close at 53, 499.68, up from 53,238.67 recorded the previous day.

Investors traded 200.36 million shares valued at N5.52 trillion in 3,716 deals on Wednesday.

This, however, fell short of the 250.19 million shares worth N5.88 billion that exchanged hands in 4,328 deals on Tuesday.

Seplat led the gainers’ chart with a N110 rise in share price moving from N1100 to N1210 per share.

IMG gained N0.70kobo to move from N7 to N7.70kobo per share.

NNFM’s share value was up by N0.70kobo to end trading at N8.10kobo from N7.40kobo per share.

International Energy Insurance’s shares traded upward by 9.33 percent to rise from N0.75kobo to N0.82kobo per share.

NAHCO gained N0.75kobo to close at N8.85kobo, above its opening price of N8.10kobo per share.

Guinness topped the losers’ table after shedding N7 to drop from N70 to N63 per share.

Ardova’s share price dropped by N1.90kobo to end trading at N17.20kobo from N19.10kobo per share.

Academy lost N0.13kobo to end trading with N1.19kobo from N1.32kobo per share.

RT Briscoe’s share dropped from N0.31kobo to N0.28kobo per share after losing 9.68 percent during trading.

Cornerstone lost 8.33 percent to drop from N0.60kobo to N0.55kobo per share.

Universal Insurance led the day’s trading with 57.78 million shares valued at N11.55 million.

GTCO traded 16.60 million shares worth N415.17 million.

UBA sold 11.15 million shares worth 91.37 million.

Transcorp followed with 8.79 million shares valued at N10.91 million, while Geregu traded 8.48 million shares valued at N1.63 billion.

