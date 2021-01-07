Nigeria’s power generation hits all-time peak of 5,552.8MW

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said on Thursday the country has recorded an all-time power generation peak of 5,552.8 megawatts.

The TCN General Manager, Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement, said the new peak power generation which was recorded on Wednesday night was successfully transmitted across the grid to power distributors.

Nigeria recorded power generation peak of 5,520.4MW in October last year.

The new all-time peak surpassed the previous figure by 32.4MW.

She said the new peak was an indication of the gradual but consistent growth in the capability of the power sector.

READ ALSO: Why government can’t provide free electricity to Nigerians —TCN

The general manager added that with the capacity to transmit 8,100MW, TCN successfully transmitted the enhanced peak through the nation’s grid at a frequency of 50.08Hz.

Mbah said: “This latest all-time peak transmitted surpasses the last peak generation of 5,520.4MW which was also effectively transmitted by TCN on October 30, 2020.

“The Acting Managing Director, TCN, Sule Abdulaziz, encouraged all players in the sector to work together to ensure sustained improvement in the power industry.”

Join the conversation

Opinions