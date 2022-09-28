Nigeria’s problems difficult but not insoluble – Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, declared on Wednesday that Nigeria’s problems are not surmountable.

The former Anambra State governor, who stated this in a programme on Arise TV, said the fight against insecurity that has impacted the growth, productivity, and development of the nation’s economy would top his priority if elected as president in 2023.

He was also upbeat about his chances in the election.

Obi said: Let me say this, the country’s problems are difficult and as these may appear to be, they are not unsolvable. The number one area I will focus on as president is security. This has impacted several key areas. The economy is in bad shape and for you to address that, you have to tackle the security challenges.

“It is the first thing to look at. It is impacting inflation and several others. If you tackle the insecurity, you can then move to other areas.

“On the 2023 elections, I’m here to win and that is my commitment. I do not think I will lose, I do not think God will allow me to lose because he knows the suffering of the youth and people in this country.”

