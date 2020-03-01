Nigeria’s secret police allegedly hunting Premium Times journalists over scoop on Buhari presidency

The Department of State Services (DSS) operatives are allegedly on the trail of two journalists from the PREMIUM TIMES over recent reports that were considered offensive by the presidency.

The online newspaper had last month made public the alleged rift between the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Chief of Staff to the president, Abba Kyari.

The NSA had in a memo directed the service chiefs to decline further instructions from Kyari on how to tackle the current security crises in the country.

The PREMIUM TIMES, in a follow-up story, reported the unusual and unprecedented recall of all the senior army officers deployed to the NSA’s Office, without their replacement, leaving a resource void in the NSA’s Office.

On Sunday, two security operatives suspected to be from the secret police attempted to breach the Abuja home of PREMIUM TIMES Editor-in-Chief, Musikilu Mojeed, claiming they had a message to drop for him.

Haulat, the wife of the editor, claimed the two men rode in a 2008 Toyota Camry car.

According to Mrs. Mojeed, the plain-clothed men asked her to open the gate as they have a parcel for the husband.

“I cannot remember my husband saying anyone will bring a parcel,” she told the men and asked them to pass it through an opening on the gate but they declined.

The woman added she told them she wanted to fetch her phone, call her husband, and ask if he was expecting any parcel, but the shorter of the men who was waiting in the car said: “This woman is wasting our time. Let’s go,” before they both sped off in the tinted car.

A little while later, another set of paired security operatives arrived at PREMIUM TIMES reporter, Samuel Ogundipe’s house.

They parked at the roadside and looked directly into his apartment through the fence.

They, however, drove off a few minutes later.

