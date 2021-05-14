 NLC gives conditions to support fuel subsidy removal | Ripples Nigeria
NLC gives conditions to support fuel subsidy removal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) on Thursday restated its advocacy against removal of fuel subsidy by the Federal Government until the refineries are at optimal functionality.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the NLC Deputy President, Joe Ajaero.

Ajaero further explained the processes that must be put in place before the contemplation of the subsidy removal.

He added, “And when that is done nobody will tell you about subsidy. It is to make things easier for the same person who says he is paying subsidy. If you produce refined petroleum products, at least the one we need for domestic consumption, you won’t tell us about subsidy again.

“But by the time you carry our crude oil and refine it abroad and you bring it back, you will start to tell us that you have spent money on shipping, landing cost and all other costs and then you need to add money to make it real and you call it subsidy.”

The NLC also stated that the FG is being dishonest about the cost being incurred on the payment of subsidies stating that it was possible to trade crude oil with refined products without having to incur additional costs.

Ajaero said, “To continue to remove what they call subsidy, which some of us don’t believe, has been an issue. Even at that, you can sell your crude and use part of it as barter. Meaning I give you crude, you give me refined products of this nature.

“But what we see in Nigeria is that they go there, give them (refiners) crude and it is refined and we buy it at a higher price. I really don’t understand. For us in labour, we are not seeing it that way.”

