News
NLC gives Nigerian govt two weeks ultimatum to end ASUU strike
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday gave the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to resolve the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or face a total shutdown across the country.
The NLC Chairperson in Lagos, Agnes Sessy, issued the ultimatum at the State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, during a rally organised by the congress to protest the ongoing strike by ASUU.
She said the NLC would leave no stone unturned in the efforts at bringing back the students to school after the five months enforced stay at home.
Sessy urged the government to expedite action on the varsity lecturers’ demand to avoid another #ENDSARS protest with its attendant destruction that followed.
Read also:NLC solidarity rallies for ASUU gather steam across Nigeria (Photos)
ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour agreement signed by both parties.
The union had extended the strike at least three times since the industrial action commenced more than five months ago.
The NLC official said: “If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be a nationwide mass protest. In fact, the #ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...
SPECIAL REPORT: Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community
“With a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in host communities , Cross River State, to cut...