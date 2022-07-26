NLC gives Nigerian govt two weeks ultimatum to end ASUU strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday gave the Federal Government a two-week ultimatum to resolve the dispute with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) or face a total shutdown across the country.

The NLC Chairperson in Lagos, Agnes Sessy, issued the ultimatum at the State Government House in Alausa, Ikeja, during a rally organised by the congress to protest the ongoing strike by ASUU.

She said the NLC would leave no stone unturned in the efforts at bringing back the students to school after the five months enforced stay at home.

Sessy urged the government to expedite action on the varsity lecturers’ demand to avoid another #ENDSARS protest with its attendant destruction that followed.

ASUU embarked on a 30-day warning strike on February 14 over the federal government’s failure to honour agreement signed by both parties.

The union had extended the strike at least three times since the industrial action commenced more than five months ago.

The NLC official said: “If the Federal Government does not resolve the strike within two weeks, there would be a nationwide mass protest. In fact, the #ENDSARS protest would be a child’s play.”

