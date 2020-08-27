NLC kicks against states, employers sacking workers under guise of Covid-19

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has kicked against state governments and other employers that are indiscriminately sacking their workers using the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic as an excuse.

Ayuba Wabba, NLC President who stated this to reporters in Abuja on Wednesday before the meeting of the Central Working Committee of the congress said that the union will make far-reaching pronouncements on how to engage employers of labour that have tried to undermine the fundamental rights of workers.

He said: “We’re having this meeting at a time when workers are going through various challenges. We expect to make far-reaching pronouncements on how we’re going to engage employers of labour that have tried to undermine the fundamental rights of workers, especially state governments.

“We had written to two state governors on the issue; while one had responded, the other has not. We’re going to tackle them headlong because we believe that people must respect the rule of law, especially those in authority,” Wabba added.

In a related development, the Joint Public Service Negotiating Council in Taraba, yesterday, gave the state government a seven-day ultimatum to sign the N30,000 minimum wage agreement or face industrial action.

The Chairman of the council, Mr. Wilfred Kwanchi, gave the ultimatum in Jalingo while addressing reporters on the plight of workers in the state.

Kwanchi decried the inability of the state government to implement the N30, 000 national minimum wage as agreed between it and labour, accusing the government of insensitivity to the plight of workers in the state.

