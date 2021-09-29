NLC slams governors for heating up polity with discussions on power shift

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Wednesday slammed the governors of the 36 states for heating the polity with the ongoing discourse on zoning and rotational presidency.

The governors had been in the news lately over zoning and other issues of national interest.

While the Southern Governors Forum had been unrelenting in its push for power shift in 2023, the North governors on Monday publicly rejected their colleagues’ demand for the region to get the nod to produce the country’s President.

The NLC President, Ayuba Wabba, who spoke on the issue at a roundtable discussion in Abuja, challenged the governors to address the problems of insecurity and spiralling economy instead of fixating on where the next president will come from.

The statement read: “I wish to send a note of caution to some members of Nigeria’s political elite, who are already overheating the polity on the account of the 2023 general election. Precisely on July 5, 2021, the Southern Governors’ Forum met in Lagos and demanded that power must go to the South in 2023.

READ ALSO: 2023: Northern governors not opposed to power shift – El-Rufai

“On September 27, the Northern Governors’ Forum met in Kaduna and made a counter- demand that power must remain in the North.

“As a national institution and a pan-Nigerian organization, the Nigeria Labour Congress expresses shock at such statements from both the northern and southern political hemispheres of our country.

“It is indeed sad and unfortunate that our politicians find the time and nerve to discuss 2023 when 2021 presents a foreboding cloud of insecurity, social tensions, and general despondency manifest in our empty kitchens, unsafe streets, and overflowing IDP camps.

“We warn that such statements show utter disregard for the cruel predicament and sufferings of ordinary Nigerians and workers struggling with the pains of broken politics and governance dysfunction in our country.”

Join the conversation

Opinions