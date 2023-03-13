News
NLC threatens strike over naira scarcity
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Monday gave the Federal Government a seven-day ultimatum to address the current naira scarcity in the country.
The NLC President, Mr. Joe Ajaero, issued the ultimatum at the end of an emergency meeting of the Congress Central Working Committee in Abuja.
He noted that Nigerians had suffered enough from the cashless policy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).
The chaotic handling of the naira redesign has crippled business and other activities for more than two months with Nigerians spending hours in banking premises and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) points in a bid to get cash for daily upkeep.
He declared that NLC would be forced to declare a sit-at-home if the situation persists at the end of the ultimatum.
Ajaero said: “The NLC is giving the Federal Government and agencies under it, including the CBN and other banking institutions seven working days to address the cash crunch.
“If they fail to do so at the expiration of the seven working days, the Congress is directing all workers in the country to stay at home.
“This is because it has become very difficult to access even one naira, especially by traders who do not have bank accounts.
READ ALSO: NLC orders sit-at-home over fuel scarcity in Rivers
“We have also discovered that even when banks give out old currencies, they cannot be spent. Even when you take them back to the same banks, they do not accept them.
“We have been frustrated to a level that we can no longer keep quiet.”
The NLC president also lamented difficulties experienced by Nigerians at petrol stations.
“At fuel stations where there is petrol, it sells for as much as N350 a litre in some parts of the country.
“We will no longer be quiet about this issue of perennial fuel scarcity and arbitrary increase in prices,’’ he added.
