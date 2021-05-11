Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nnamdi Kanu slams reports of imminent IPOB attack in Lagos
The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu, has refuted claims that the organisation is planning to attack various points within the Lagos metropolis.
Kanu issued this disclaimer via his Twitter handle on Monday.
According to him, some state actors are trying to sow division amongst the Yorubas and the ‘Biafrans’.
“The public is hereby notified that the allegations that IPOB is plotting to attack Lagos is a LIE. Lagos State CP, Hakeem Odumosu who made the allegation is a former CSO to Tinubu & their intention is to fuel division between Yorubas & Biafrans. It won’t work. This is not 1967!” he tweeted.
Ripples Nigeria had earlier reported that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, revealed ongoing investigations into the alleged threat by the IPOB to launch attacks within the state.
Odumosu said, “The Command has taken notice of agitators for the Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. 24 of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.
“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.”
By Mayowa Oladeji…
