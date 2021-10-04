Politics
Nnia Nwodo denies reports he blamed IPOB for Imo, Anambra killings
Nnia Nwodo, the immediate past President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has debunked reports which claimed he accused the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB) of being behind the spate of killings in Imo and Anambra States.
A media publication had quoted Nwodo blaming the group for the insecurity bedevilling the region.
However, in a statement on Sunday, the former Ohanaeze scribe said the claims were unfounded, maintaining that he never spoke to anybody on such a controversial issue.
Nwodo said: “My attention has been drawn to a publication alleging that I made a statement on the recent killings in Imo and Anambra States.
“The statement further alleged that I referred to IPOB as being responsible for the killings.
“I state without reservation that I didn’t make any such statements. I have deliberately refused any press interviews since I finished serving out my tenure as President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.
“I took this decision in order to ensure that my successor’s voice is undiluted and unmistaken as the sole voice of Ohaneze leadership.”
Read also: Memo To Nnia Nwodo: Ike Ekweremadu Is Not A ‘Revered’ Igbo Son
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the IPOB had slammed Nwodo over the accusations.
IPOB alleged that Chief Nwodo has lost relevance in the affairs of Ndigbo and Nigeria since his exit as the President-General of Ohaneze Ndigbo.
The statement by IPOB issued by its spokesman Emma Powerful read, “Our attention has been drawn to the fallacious statements from Chief John Nnia Nwodo, asking IPOB to stop killing our people.
“We see this statement as that of a drowning man who wants to grab anything to stay afloat. Nnia Nwodo is only seeking relevance and feels the only way to get relevance, is to make statements and attack IPOB.
“He has come again. Nwodo should not forget what he did against IPOB when he was President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo’’.
