No bandit attack in Abuja Estate —Police

Despite allegations in some sections of the media, the Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has said that there was no bandit attack in Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

DSP Josephine Adeh, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, stated this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

She said the correction was important following claims in some sectors of the media that bandits stormed Gwarimpa Estate and abducted some residents.

“The Command wishes to set the records straight that on June 6, a distress call was received from Queens Efab Estate, Kasana, Galadima Area that there was an ongoing armed robbery operation.

“Operatives of the Command attached to Galadima Divisional Headquarters swiftly responded and upon arrival at the estate, the robbers took to their heels.

“The gallant operatives, however, gave them a chase and in the process, they abandoned some of the items they had already stolen including some phones and laptops,’’ she said.

Some news outlets choose to promote misleading narratives without following the ethics and standards of balancing news material before publication, according to Adeh.

She reaffirmed Commissioner of Police Mr Babaji Sunday’s commitment to ensuring residents’ safety and prompt response to any distress calls.

