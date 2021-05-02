Northern govs allege new plot in controversy of Pantami's alleged terror link | Ripples Nigeria

The Northern Governors’ Forum (NGF), says it has uncovered a smear campaign against governors in the northern states meant to dent its image over extremist religious comments allegedly made by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami.

The Plateau State governor and Chairman of the Forum, Simon Lalong, who made this disclosure on Saturday in a statement signed by his Director of Press and Public Affairs to the governor, Makut Macham, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, said the NGF discovered that a “shadow group had plans to print and circulate posters to the effect that it (NGF) is supporting the minister over past comments attributed to him.”

Lalong said those behind the propaganda publication have political interests that are bent on dragging the Forum into the controversy by widely circulating the posters on social media and pasting same across the country with the view to tarnishing the image of the body and its members.

The statement reads in part:

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Forum wishes to state that it has no intention of being dragged into the matter as the minister has provided his response to the issue which does not need the validation or denial of the Forum.

“The forum is not responsible for his personal or official conduct and utterances at anytime.”

