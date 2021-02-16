Northern Govs to meet Ogun Gov. Dapo Abiodun over herdsmen attacks on Tuesday

The Governor of Ogun State, Dapo Abiodun, will meet with five of his counterparts from the Northern region on Tuesday in Abeokuta, the state capital, over the incessant attacks and clashes involving herdsmen and locals.

Governors expected at the meeting are Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State Governor, Abdulahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State Governor, Abubakar Sanni Bello of Niger State Governor, and the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Mohammed Matawalle;

The security meeting was initiated by Abiodun with a view to finding a lasting solution to the clashes, after he led security chiefs and some members of the State Executive Council (SEC) on Monday, to some areas in the state that had witnessed killings by suspected herdsmen in the last few months.

Some of the areas he visited included Eggua, Ketu, Igbooro, Iselu, Agbon-Ojodu, Asa, Ibeku, Imeko and Oja-Odan, all in the Yewa-North local government area of the state.

The governor, while speaking with journalists on the meeting with the five northern governors, said he initiated the meeting with his counterparts because they are of Fulani extraction and would be able to offer solutions to the lingering crisis, with a view to charting a way forward on the security situation in the state.

“I have called a stakeholders’ meeting tomorrow (Tuesday) with my colleague governors, who are Fulani and have people here.

“Five governors are coming to Abeokuta from the northern states. We will call some of you to the meeting to discuss the matter.”

A press statement by the Chief Press Secretary to Abiodun, Kunle Somorin, said the stakeholders meeting would be a confidence building engagement and conflict management solution mechanism adopted by the governor to try and nip the crisis in the bud.

“The stakeholders’ meeting is a confidence building engagement and conflict management mechanism adopted by the state government to ensure that people of diverse ethnic backgrounds live together in peace and harmony,” the statement said.

“All stakeholders are expected to lay their grievances, if any, and for solutions to the orgy of blood-letting among people, who had a template for conflict management and peaceful coexistence for ages.”

