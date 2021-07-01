Metro
NSCDC arrests four suspects for attempting to lynch personnel in Oyo
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested four suspects for attempting to lynch its personnel while carrying out their lawful duty in Oyo State.
The four suspects were among the six suspects paraded by the corps at its command Headquarters in Agodi, Ibadan.
They were arrested for alleged fraud and dealing in fake currency.
The NSCDC Commandant in the state, Michael Adaralewa, said the suspects attempted to commit the act while they were being taken to custody for alleged stealing.
Adaralewa said the officers went to Agugu area of Ibadan on Tuesday to arrest them for alleged stealing.
He said: “The suspects who were being taken to custody started shouting kidnappers which made the people in the area to attack the officers.
“It took the intervention of other security agencies to rescue the officers from being lynched.”
He cautioned the people against attacking security agents, saying anyone caught in the act would face the full wrath of the law.
