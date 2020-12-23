NSE: Blue-chip gains catapult market capitalisation beyond N20tn mark

The equity section of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) sustained its bull run on Wednesday, with gains reported by Airtel Africa, BUA Cement, Nigerian Breweries, BOC Gases and Vitafoam helping the market to advance by N475.690 billion.

A positive market breadth was recorded as 26 gainers emerged against 7 losers.

The Industrial Index came top of the five sectorial indices, going up by 3.10% to 1,864.78 index points.

Rising by 2.40%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 38,803.74 index points. In the same vein, market capitalisation climbed up to N20.281 trillion

Year to date, the index is up by 44.56%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Japaul top gainers on the NSE, growing by 10% to close at N0.44. ABC Transport gained 10% to close at N0.33. Airtel Africa rose by 9.99% to N851.80. Eterna leapt to N4.96, notching up 9.98% in the process. BOC Gases completed the top 5, climbing up by 9.85% to N8.70.

READ ALSO: NSE deploys e-platform to ease public offering

TOP 5 LOSERS

FCMB topped the NSE losers’ table, declining by 3.97% to close at N2.90. PZ shrank by 3.64% to end the day at N5.30. Lasaco tumbled to N0.31, losing 3.12%. Mansard dipped to N0.97, recording 3% loss. May and Baker closed at N3.75, going down by 0.79%.

TOP 5 TRADES

1.497 billion shares worth N18.748 billion were traded on the NSE in 4,316 deals.

Veritas Kapital was the most preferred stocks on the NSE with 121.161 million units of its stocks worth N24.232 million traded in 3 deals. 51.188 million units of Flour Mills shares priced at N1.362 million exchanged hands in 95 transactions. BUA Cement had 50.658 million shares valued at N2.787 billion traded in 49 deals. Zenith traded 43.182 million shares estimated at N1.058 billion in 429 transactions. Mansard traded 21.635 million shares valued at N21.105 million in 181 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions