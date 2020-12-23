Masari signs Katsina’s 2021 budget of N286.6bn

The Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari, on Wednesday signed the state’s 2021 budget of N286.6 billion.

He commended the State House of Assembly for the expeditious passage of the budget.

The governor assured the people of the state of his administration’s readiness to enhance their living condition and demanded their continuous support.

Masari had on November 18 presented the 2021 budget proposal of N282.7 billion to the Assembly for consideration.

He earmarked N86.6 billion as recurrent expenditure and N196.1 billion for capital spending in the budget.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Alhaji Tasiu Musa-Maigari, who spoke at the plenary, said the House increased the budget by N3.8 billion.

He said: “After legislative processes like public hearing and discussions with stakeholders and civil society organisations as well as budget defence by Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), the budget was reviewed upward to N286.6 billion.”

Musa-Maigari said following the upward review of the budget, N197.1 billion would go into capital expenditure and N88.7 billion for recurrent spending.

He assured that the Assembly would continue to work harmoniously with the government to provide good governance to people of the state.

