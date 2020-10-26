NSE: Flour Mills, Dangote Cement, Custodian help market capitalisation cross the N15 trillion mark

The market capitalisation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) crossed the N15 trillion mark on Monday as stocks value went up by N42.285 billion.

Heavy buy pressure in the stocks of blue-chip equities like Flour Mills, Dangote Cement, Custodian Investment, ETI and GSK were crucial to attaining the milestone.

The rise of the Banking Index by 1.01% to 348.35 basis points on the back of gains by bellwethers like GTB, UBA and Zenith also helped the upward drift.

Market breadth was positive with 27 gainers emerging against 15 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 0.34% to 28,777.96 basis points while market capitalisation advanced to N15.042 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 7.21%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Custodian led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N5.50. NPF Microfinance Bank added 9.70% to end today’s trade at N1.47. ETranzact went up by 7.73% to N1.95. Lasaco rose to N0.28, notching up 7.69% in the process. ETI completed the top 5, climbing by 7.69% to N4.90.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Morison was the worst performing stock, declining by 10% to close at N0.54. Consolidated Hallmark fell to N0.31, losing 8.82%. Nascon dipped to N13.10, recording 8.39% depreciation. Wapic shed 7.50% to close at N0.37. Livestock closed at N0.62, going down by 7.46%.

TOP 5 TRADES

340.804 million shares estimated at N5.561 billion were traded in 4,235 deals.

GTB was the most active stock with 56.794 million units of its stocks worth N1.738 billion traded in 226 deals. 47.787 million units of Zenith shares priced at N1.011 billion exchanged hands in 336 transactions. Wapic traded 40.048 million shares estimated at N14.761 million in 36 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 26.140 million shares valued at N160.086 million in 251 deals. UBA had 21.757 million shares valued at N155.388 million traded in 272 deals.

