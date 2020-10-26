Latest Metro

Ondo govt offices gutted by fire

October 26, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Some offices of the Ondo State Government in Oke Eda area of Akure, the state capital, were on Monday gutted by fire.

The burnt office complex, according to reports, housed some offices of the agencies of the state government, including Ondo State Scholarship Board, Commercial Department of the Ondo State Radiovison Corporation, the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board Annex and the state French Language Centre.

The Permanent Secretary, State Universal Education Board (SUBEB), Mr. Kayode Ogundele, who confirmed the incident, said: “All the buildings, made of wood, are gone. It was completely burnt. We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone.”

According to the PS, an electrical surge might have caused the incident.

The state police command spokesman, Tee-Leo Ikoro, who also confirmed the incident, said the command have commenced an investigation into the matter.

