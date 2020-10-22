Hoodlums attack Akeredolu’s campaign office, Ondo police station razed

Suspected hoodlums on Thursday set ablaze the campaign office of Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in Akure, the state capital.
The hoodlums also attacked the Okitipupa local government secretariat and the divisional police station in the area and set them ablaze.
The attackers reportedly gained entrance into the governor’s campaign office at about noon and set the building on fire after destroying some valuable items in the building.
