NSE: Dangote Cement, Eterna, Cadbury drive N235bn gain

The equity segment of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) continued its bull run on Tuesday, adding N235.304 billion, with Dangote Cement, Eterna, Cadbury, Zenith and UBA accounting mostly for the day’s gain.

The market capitalisation also drew support from a rise in Industrial Index by 3.35% to 1,808.79 index points.

The market posted a negative breadth as 15 gainers emerged against 22 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) was up by 1.20% at 37,893.61 index points. Market capitalisation climbed to N19.805 trillion.

Year to date, the index is up by 41.17%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Eterna led gainers on the NSE, appreciating by 10% to close at N4.51. FTN Cocoa added up 8.82% to end today’s trade at N0.74. Japaul advanced by 8.11% to N0.40. Dangote Cement rose to N245, notching up 6.34% in the process. Courteville completed the top 5, climbing up by 4.76% to N0.22.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Consolidated Hallmark topped the NSElosers’ chart today, declining by 10% to close at N0.27. Red Star Express shed 9.62% to end today’s trade at N3.10. ABC Transport fell to N0.30, losing 9.09%. John Holt slumped to N0.51, recording 8.93% depreciation. Royal Exchange closed at N0.23, going down by 8%.

TOP 5 TRADES

442.221 million shares valued at N10.288 billion were traded today on the NSE in 4,948 deals.

Zenith was the most active stock on the NSE with 59.024 million of its stocks worth N1.445 billion traded in 455 deals. 39.269 million units of Mansard shares priced at N40.121 million exchanged hands in 338 transactions. GTB had 38.218 million shares valued at N1.261 billion traded in 273 deals. Japaul traded 33.050 million shares estimated at N13.010 million in 170 transactions. FBN Holdings traded 29.930 million shares valued at N209.454 million in 202 deals.

