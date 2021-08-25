NSE: Market cap down by 0.03% in bearish trading

Investors at the Nigerian capital market lost N3 billion following the crash in the market capitalization at the close of trading on Wednesday.

At the close of trading, the market capitalization dropped by 0.03 percent drop from N20.556 trillion posted on Tuesday to N20.553 trillion today.

The All Share Index was down by 10.86 basis points to settle at 39,449.82 from 39,460.68 achieved on Tuesday.

Investors traded 198.33 million shares valued at N1.05 billion in 3,336 deals on Wednesday.

This topped the 196.80 million shares valued at N1.45 billion that exchanged hands in 3,881 deals the previous day.

Capital Hotel led the gainers’ chart after its share price appreciated by 10 percent to move from N2.90kobo to N3.19kobo per share.

Eterna appreciated by 10 percent during trading to take its share price from N6.20kobo to N6.82kobo per share.

Morison share price was up by 9.74 percent to end trading at N1.69kobo from N1.54kobo per share.

Transcohot share price gained 9.30 percent to move from N0.4.30kobo to N4.70kobo per share at the end of trading.

UPDC share price rose by 9.22 percent to end trading with N1.54kobo from N1.41kobo per share.

Academy topped the losers’ chart after shedding 9.76 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.41kobo per share to N0.37kobo per share.

Pharmdeko share price declined from N1.89kobo to N1.71kobo per share following a loss of 9.52 percent in its share price.

Mutual Benefit share price plunged by 8.57 percent to end trading at N0.32kobo from N0.35kobo per share.

Associated Bus Transport share price declined from N0.39kobo to N0.36kobo per share after losing 7.69 percent in share price during trading.

Unity Bank completed the list as its share price fell by 6.67 percent to end trading at N0.56kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance was the most active stock as investors traded 48.38 million shares worth N11.16 million.

Mutual Benefit shares were traded at a volume of 27.09 million and valued at N8.70 million.

Jaiz Bank was next with 10.90 million shares traded at a cost of N6.79 million.

Regal Insurance reported 9 million shares worth N3.94 million while Transcorp recorded over 6.94 million traded shares at a value of N6.64 million.

