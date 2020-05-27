NSE: Market capitalisation posts marginal gain as bank stocks lift trade

The total market value of Nigerian stocks at the close of business on Wednesday was just a leap over the figure posted at the last session as sell pressure almost fell in step with the force of demand.

But the high point of the day was the massive rise in size of trade which closely approached six hundred million shares, the biggest single day volume in several weeks.

It witnessed a positive market breadth as 32 gainers emerged against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) added up 0.07% to close at 25,221.23 basis points. Market Capitalisation fell to N13.114 trillion at the end of today’s trade. Year to date, the index is down by 6.04%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Nigerian Breweries led advancers, appreciating by 10% to close at N43.45. Stanbic 9.98% to end today’s trade at N35.80. GSK went up by 9.79% to N7.85. Access advanced to N7.35, notching up 9.70% in the process. SAHCO completed the top 5, climbing by 9.66% to close at N1.59.

READ ALSO: NSE ROUNDUP: Market gains N694.3bn as volume bettered trade

TOP 5 LOSERS

Ardova was the worst performing stock today, declining by 10% to close at N14.40. Regal Insurance shed 8.70% to close at N0.21. Dangote Cement fell to N137.30, losing 7.17%. Afromedia dipped to N0.26, recording 7.14% depreciation. Transcorp closed at N0.72, going down by 6.49%.

TOP 5 TRADES

581.607 million shares estimated at N5.591 billion were traded today in 7,752 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most active stock today with 120.862 million units of its stocks worth N681.865 million traded in 643 deals. 62.267 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N1.192 billion exchanged hands in 803 transactions. GTB had 62.688 million shares valued at N1.542 billion traded in 630 deals. UBA traded 45.790 million shares estimated at N328.618 million in 414 transactions. Transcorp traded 36.542 million shares valued at N26.993 million in 144 deals.

Join the conversation

Opinions