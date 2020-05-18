NSE: Market gains N36b as bank stocks dominate trade

The Nigeria bourse posted gain on Monday after closing flat on Friday, driven by appreciation in some big-cap and mid-cap stocks.

While other sectorial indices depreciated, gains were recorded in the Banking Index and the Industrial Index, which grew to 283.78 and 1,021.80 basis points respectively.

There were 25 gainers compared to 13 losers, which made the market turn in a positive breadth.

The All Share Index (ASI) advanced by 0.29% to close at 23,941.475 basis points. Market capitalisation added up N36.118 billion to close at N12.477 trillion.

Year to date, the index is down by 10.55%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

Okomu led gainers today, appreciating by 9.99% to close at N60.55. Neimeth added up 9.72% to end today’s trade at N0.79. BOC Gases went up by 9.59% to N4. Nascon rose to N3.11, notching up 9.12% in the process. Wema completed the top 5, climbing up by 8.89% to N0.49.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Lasaco topped the losers’ chart today declining by 7.41% to close at N0.25. Cornerstone shed 6.78% to end today’s trade at N0.55. Jaiz Bank fell to N0.55, losing 6.78% in the process. Wapic slumped to N0.30, recording 6.25% depreciation. Nestle closed at N995, going down by 4.33%.

TOP 5 TRADES

331.002 million shares estimated at N2.929 billion were traded today in 5,544 deals.

Access was the most active stock with 83.561 million of its stocks worth N522.795 million traded in 229 deals. 54.927 million units of Zenith shares priced at N842.867 million exchanged hands in 503 transactions. Sterling Bank had 33.647 million shares valued at N43.412 million traded in 898 deals. FBN Holdings traded 20.534 million shares estimated at N376.519 million in 259 transactions. Wapco traded 16.167 million shares valued at N182.807 million in 238 deals.

