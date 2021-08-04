NSE: Market indices up by 0.03% as shareholders pocket N5.12bn

The major indices of the Nigerian stock market recorded marginal growth on Wednesday, the taking the bourse positive output to four consecutive trading sessions.

This followed an increase in the market capitalization to N20.28 trillion at the close of the day’s business.

The figure was 0.2 percent or N5.12 billion higher than the N20.27 trillion reported by the capital market on Tuesday.

The All-Share Index was up by 9.84 points or 0.03 percent to close at 38,927.83 from 38,917.99 achieved the previous day.

Investors traded 206.29 million valued at N1.06 billion in 3,435 deals on Wednesday.

This was lower than the 231.45 million shares valued at N2.13 billion that exchanged hands in 4,651 deals on Tuesday.

Cutix led the gainers’ chart after gaining 10 percent to move from N5 to N5.50kobo per share.

Veritas Kapital gained 8.70 percent during trading to increase its share price from N0.23kobo to N0.25kobo per share.

Tripple Gee’s share price rose by 7.78 percent to end trading at N0.97kobo from N0.90kobo per share.

Presco’s share price was up by N2.60kobo to move from N70 to N72.60kobo per share at the end of trading.

NAHCO’s share price increased by N2.44kobo to end trading with N2.52kobo from N2.46kobo per share.

Sovereign Insurance topped the losers’ chart after shedding 7.14 percent from its share price during trading to drop from N0.28kobo per share to N0.26kobo per share.

Regal Insurance share price declined from N0.45kobo to N0.42kobo per share following a loss of 6.67 percent in its share price.

Unity Bank share price plunged by 5 percent to end trading at N0.57kobo from N0.60kobo per share.

Jaiz Bank share price declined from N0.62kobo to N0.59kobo per share after losing 4.84 percent in share price during trading.

Caverton Helicopter completed the list as its share price fell by 4.26 percent to end trading at N1.80kobo from N1.88kobo per share.

Sterling Bank was the most active stock as investors traded 51.82 million shares worth N78.77 million.

Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 19.24 million and valued at N18.16 million.

UBA was next with 17.24 million shares traded at a cost of N129.78 million.

Wema Bank reported 11.23 million shares worth N10 million, while AIICO recorded over 9.47 million traded shares at a value of N8.87 million.

