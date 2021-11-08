Obiano, Soludo rigged Anambra poll, Supreme Court’ll decide next gov —APC

The Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has accused the state governor, Willie Obiano, and the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) Chukwuma Soludo, of massively rigging the inconclusive governorship election in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Basil Ejidike, who made the accusation in a statement on Monday, said the party has rejected the results so far declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), insisted that if the electoral body goes ahead to declare Soludo as the winner of the election, the APC will take the case as far as the Supreme Court which will then decide the state governor like it did in Imo State.

Ejidike vowed never to accept the election’s outcome because the people of the state wanted an APC governor and had voted massively for the party but “Obiano and Soludo want to change the wishes of the people.”

He also called on INEC to cancel the election and fix a new date for a fresh conduct of the poll.

“We want the whole world to hear our voice that we will never accept the outcome of the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and the sitting Governor, Willie Obiano, manipulated the whole electoral system and we will stand to resist it.

“We virtually won in all the local government, but Willie Obiano and Charles Soludo, through instrumentality, corrupt-minded INEC officers, subverted the whole process in favour of APGA.

“But if INEC goes ahead to announce the results, we will definitely challenge the election process at the court of law, up to Supreme Court. Nobody can intimidate us,” Ejidike said.

