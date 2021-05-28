OFFICIAL: Juventus sack Pirlo after one season | Ripples Nigeria

Serie A giants, Juventus have sacked their manager, Andrea Pirlo on Friday morning, ending his one-year stay as head coach of the club.

The 42-year-old was a surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer.

“After a season and two trophies, Andrea Pirlo’s adventure on the Juventus bench ends,” reads a statement by the club.

Pirlo led Juve to Coppa Italia triumph this season after also winning the 2020 Supercoppa Italiana.

But he failed to deliver a 10th successive Serie A title and only secured a Champions League spot on the final day of the season.

Read Also: Manager Pirlo wins first trophy as Juventus beat Atalanta to lift Coppa Italia

Former Juventus manager, Massimiliano Allegri is expected to be reappointed by the Italian club to take over from Pirlo.

Allegri, 53, has been out of work since May 2019 when he left Juventus to be replaced by Maurizio Sarri.

During his first stint at the club, Allegri, between 2014 and 2019, won five Serie A titles and also led the club to two Champions League finals, losing to Barcelona and to Real Madrid.

Join the conversation

Opinions