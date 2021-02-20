Ohakim reacts to reports on APC switch | Ripples Nigeria

A former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim, on Saturday dismissed reports that he has joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ohakim was governor of Imo State from 2007 to 2011.

There were insinuations that the ex-governor has decided to switch to APC following his recent romance with Governor Hope Uzodinma.

Ohakim, who reacted to the claims through a statement issued in Owerri by the Director-General of his Campaign Organisation, Austine Otuokere, said he would not join the APC without informing his political associates.

The statement read: “His Excellency, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, has been inundated by calls and inquiries from friends, political associates, and family members over his purported decampment to the All Peoples Congress (APC).

“His Excellency, however, wishes to state, quite unequivocally, that he is yet to decamp to the APC or any other political party for that matter.

“His Excellency takes full cognizance of the fact that the current political atmosphere in the country gives room for speculations but camp changing by a person of his caliber and pedigree is not something he could smuggle into the internet.

“While Dr. Ohakim is also aware of the sweeping enthusiasm of Nigerians across the different states of the federation to join the ruling party, any moves by him in a similar direction must be in the full glare of all Nigerians and with the full participation of members of his political family, thus offering a photo opportunity for reliable communication of his current political preferences.

“Dr. Ohakim, therefore, wishes to seize this opportunity to enjoin his political associates, supporters and numerous admirers alike to disregard this rumour and await any further possible directives and communication from him.”

