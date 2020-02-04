OHANAEZE TO ARMY: Don’t jeopardise Kanu’s parents’ burial

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, on Monday decried the heavy presence of soldiers around the home of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, just a few days to the burial of his late parents.

The group, in a statement by its Deputy Publicity Secretary, Chuks Ibegbu, also warned the Nigerian Army not to engage in anything that would cause panic and endanger the peace of Afara-Ukwu and Umuahia during the burial slated for February 14.

The group also advised the army to respect Kanu’s dead parents by ensuring that there is peace throughout the period of the burial rites, while also admonishing them to go after insurgents instead of creating panic in peaceful communities in the country.

It would be recalled that Kanu’s father, the traditional ruler of Afara-Ukwu, Umuahia and his mother died in quick succession, months after Kanu’s home was invaded by the military, in an operation dubbed “Operation Python Dance.”

It is still unknown if Kanu, now a fugitive and leader of a proscribed secessionist group, will be coming to the country for the burial.

He was standing trial for treason before he escaped from the country in controversial circumstances after he was granted bail from a long spell in detention.

