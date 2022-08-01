Entertainment
Okey Bakassi explains why Peter Obi should win 2023 General election
Foremost Nigerian comedian, Okey Bakassi has joined the elongating list of Nigerian celebrities campaigning for the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi to emerge successful in the 2023 general election.
On Monday, August 1, the comedian explained why he was publicly throwing in his support for Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi.
Okey Bakassi in a tweet he shared, said he was supporting Peter Obi to fix Nigeria so Buhari and Tinubu won’t be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won’t live in Dubai.
Read also:My love for Nigeria was pure, unbroken until Buhari ‘happened’ to us —Okey Bakassi
He also stated that he didn’t want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, but only wants Nigeria to succeed.
Okey tweeted;
“I don’t want Atiku or Tinubu to fail, I just want Nigeria to succeed. I’ll support and vote for @PeterObi to fix Nigeria, so in their very old age, Buhari & Tinubu won’t be going to London for medical treatment and Atiku won’t live in Dubai. #saveNigeria”
— Okey Bakassi (@OkeyBakassy) August 1, 2022
