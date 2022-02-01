Omokri assumes EFCC harassing Okorocha means Buhari does not want Igbo president

A former aide of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari is not in support of a president of Igbo extraction.

Omokri made this assertion on Tuesday via a series of tweets, questioning the sudden allegations levelled against Rochas Okorocha by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) shortly after he declared his intention to vie for the Presidency.

He also wondered why the EFCC was yet to institute a probe against Bola Tinubu, the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) despite numerous petitions to that effect.

“The fact that the EFCC filed fresh 2.9 billion charges against Okorocha the same day he declared his interest to contest the 2023 Presidential election is not a coincidence. It is a sign to Ndi’Igbo by General Buhari that he does not believe in Igbo Presidency!

READ ALSO: EFCC being used against me by those afraid of my 2023 presidential ambition —Okorocha

“Why does it have to be the same day? This is obviously a message. Tinubu declared. Why had the EFCC not charged him? We wrote a petition against Tinubu over his clear breach of the Money Laundering Act with his infamous bullion vans. Why charge Okorocha and not Tinubu?

“I have my own preferred candidate. But I can’t ignore this obvious bias against Ndi’Igbo. If the EFCC charges Okorocha, then they must charge Tinubu!,” Omokri tweeted.

