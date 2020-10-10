ONDO DECIDES: Police beef up security at INEC office

Security has been beefed up at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Akure, Ondo State, as the people of Ondo State go to the polls to elect who becomes their governor for the next four years.

Heavily armed security operatives from the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and others were seen at the INEC office located at Government Reserved Area (GRA), Alagbaka, Akure, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Armed security personnel in their patrol vehicles were also observed at strategic positions at the entrance gate and major road leading to the INEC state office.

Further checks also reveal that there was stop and search of persons coming into the INEC office at the gate with some of the security personnel also seen with sniffer dogs in and around the premises of the office.

