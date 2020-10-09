Akeredolu calls for peaceful, orderly conduct during Ondo election

Ondo State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has urged the people of the state to be peaceful and orderly during Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

The governor made the call in a statement issued by the Director-General of his campaign council, Mr. Victor Olabimtan, in Akure, Friday.

He appealed to the people to conduct themselves in a responsible manner to prove wrong, all who had predicted a violence-marred election in the state.

The governor said he had done his best for the people and had left the rest to God and the people of the state to decide.

“Good people of Ondo State, I thank you for your support thus far,” he said.

