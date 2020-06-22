Ondo deputy governor’s defection a boost to PDP —Secondus

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Chairman, Uche Secondus, said on Monday the defection of Ondo State Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, will boost the party in the October 10 governorship election in the state.

Ajayi defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday.

Secondus, who made the remark while receiving the deputy governor at the PDP secretariat in Akure, said Ajayi’s defection would benefit the party in the poll.

The PDP chairman said he was in the state not to endorse any particular candidate but to show support for all the aspirants.

He urged the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to look into the last weekend’s incident where the deputy governor was allegedly prevented from moving his personal belongings out of the government house in Akure.

Secondus said: “What has happened in Ondo State is an eye-opener to all.

“Security agents should do their job. We are going to organize, transparent and free primaries in the state.

“People that cannot be bribed will come and do the primaries process in the state.

“I assure you of equal right to vote and be voted for.

“Our coming is not an endorsement of any particular candidate.”

