ONDO ELECTION: Jegede reveals why he did not pick Ajayi as running mate | Ripples Nigeria

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the upcoming Ondo governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede, has revealed why he did not pick the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, as his running mate.

Recall that Ajayi had defected from APC to the PDP, inorder to secure a governorship ticket to run against the APC candidate and incumbent governor of the state, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, but lost out to Jegede in the primaries.

Ajayi in the same vein, left PDP for Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), where he emerged as the flagbearer.

Jegede after winning the primaries was expected by many to team up with Ajayi, to run against Akeredolu in the Ondo guber election

But Jegede announced Gboluga Ikengboju as his running mate.

In an interview with Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily on Wednesday, Jegede disclosed that, “Ajayi chose not to be my deputy. His ambition is to be a governor under a political party. He left the APC, came to PDP, defeated in our primary, and went to ZLP.

“I took opinions from virtually everybody. People chose who became my running mate. When a choice is made we must respect it. One should not allow his ambition to override the choice of the people.

“All the policies that we are fighting, the pains we want to end are the product of Akeredolu and his deputy. He was in our party (as a member) for just six weeks. He is a very powerful person and humble, you cannot do away with that”, he said.

