One dead, 48 injured in South Africa’s blast

DRC woman arrested in South Africa for human traffickingAt least one person was confirmed dead and 48 others injured Wednesday in an explosion in Johannesburg, South Africa.

At least 34 vehicles were destroyed in the explosion that ripped open roads in South Africa’s main city.

However, the cause of the blast has not been ascertained.

The spokesman for Johannesburg’s Emergency Management Service, Robert Mulaudzi, who confirmed the incident in a post on Thursday, said the remains of the deceased were found by emergency responders at nighttime.

Health workers told journalists that 36 injured victims had been treated and discharged while 12 others are still receiving treatment in hospitals across Johannesburg.

