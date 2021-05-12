One person feared dead in Akwa-Ibom, as unknown hoodlums torch police station | Ripples Nigeria

The Nigerian Police Force keeps undergoing a barrage of violent attacks as unknown gunmen in the early hours of Wednesday attacked the Police Area Command and Division in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that one officer was pronounced dead while several parts of the formation were razed.

The officer killed has been identified as Police Constable, Edogi Bassey.

It was gathered that the hoodlums also vandalised Senator Godswill Akpabio Unity Hall in Essien Udim Local Government Area of the State.

The incidents reportedly occurred simultaneously in the two local government Areas Wednesday morning.

SP Odiko Macdon, the Police Public Relations Officer, confirmed the twin attacks via a press statement.

Macdon said the armed men in their numbers launched an attack on the police division and area command at about 6:30 am.

He said the police officers on duty repelled the attack but unfortunately, PC Edogi Bassey was shot dead in the battle adding that the gunmen who proceeded to Ika division to unleash mayhem were also repelled.

The statement read in part, “Armed Men, in their numbers, armed with AK 47 rifles and other dangerous weapons, in two vehicles attacked the rented building housing the Etim Ekpo Area Command and Division.

“The undaunted and vigilant Police Officers on duty gallantly fought back, repelled them, and averted the intended carnage. Unfortunately, a dedicated Officer, one PC Edogi Bassey paid the supreme price while a small portion of the building was touched.

“The gunmen who proceeded to Ika Division to perpetuate their nefarious activities were successfully repelled again, leaving the station intact without loss of lives or arms.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP AMIENGHEME ANDREW who is going round formations and Divisions to ensure alertness and safety of Officers, Men and the People has called on law-abiding Citizens to volunteer timely information that will enable the Police to tackle the present security challenges.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

